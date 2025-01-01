The Week Junior Book Awards 2026

The Week Junior Book Awards are returning this year, get ready to celebrate another incredible year in children’s publishing.

Showcasing the very best in children’s literature across 14 categories,from thrilling adventures and heartwarming stories to brilliant non-fiction and striking illustrations, the awards shine a spotlight on books that inspire curiosity, imagination and a lifelong love of reading.

Nominations are now open and will close on 19 March. 

Take a look at the 2025 awards in action...

Key Dates

Below are the key dates for this year's awards. 

Entries open - 25 February 

Entries close - 19 March 

Shortlist announced - 2 June 

Reader voting live - 5 June 

The Week Junior Book Awards - date will be announced soon

Previous Winners

2026 Categories 

Download the entry guide

2026 Partners

