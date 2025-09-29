Thank you to all the authors, illustrators, and publishers who submitted their fantastic books for this year’s awards! The entries were truly inspiring, and after much anticipation, the winners were announced at the award ceremony on 29 September.

The Week Junior Book Awards celebrate the best in children's literature across 14 categories, from exciting adventures and heartwarming stories to captivating non-fiction and eye-catching illustrations. These awards shine a spotlight on the very best in books for young readers and continue to inspire children to discover their next great read.